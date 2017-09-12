September 12, 2017

Round up your classmates and colleagues and join in on some organized fun! League champions will be awarded a sport towel for their hard work, a team photo and, of course, bragging rights. All leagues available on a first-come basis as space is limited. Register early so you don’t miss out. NAIT student or staff ID are required to participate.

Each team will designate a team captain who will be responsible for:

• Being the main point of contact for their team.

• Registering the team and getting waivers signed by all team members prior to the first league game.

• Attend captains meetings if required.

Need a team? No problem. Register as an individual and we’ll find a team for you – it’s the best way to make new friends.

Leagues

Indoor Soccer: Soccer is the world’s most popular sport and our program offers a recreation environment where players from all levels can compete against each other. Join us in this fun filled five vs five sport to earn bragging rights at the school. Monday and Tuesday, from Monday, Sept. 18 to Monday, Oct. 16 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the gymnasium. Registration deadline: Thursday, Sept. 14, eight teams maximum.

Coed volleyball: This six vs six league offers a chance to play against all levels and see how you match up. A minimum of one person of each gender on the court at all times. Monday, Oct. 16 to Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the gymnasium. Registration deadline: Thursday, Oct 12, 16 teams maximum.

Basketball (five on five): Challenge your friends to a game on the hardwood in the NAIT gymnasium. This high energy sport is the most popular and fastest filling league and is open to all skill levels. Monday and Tuesday from Nov. 20 to Dec. 12, 4:30-6 p.m. in the gymnasium. Registration deadline: Thursday, Nov. 16, 16 teams maximum.

Ice hockey: This non-contact league is open to everyone who wants to get on the ice and test their skills. Games are meant to be fun and present a chance to meet new friends as you get a challenging workout. Regular hockey rules apply. This will be a two-week round robin tournament. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7 from 5:30-10 p.m. in the rink. Registration deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 21, eight teams maximum.

Tournaments

Halloween Dodgeball: This ‘spooktacular’ one-day tournament is sure to get your heart pumping while you throw, jump, dodge and dive. Participants are encouraged to dress up for this exciting event with prizes awarded for best dressed. On Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the gym. Registration deadline: Thursday, Oct. 26, eight teams maximum.

Three-on-three basketball tournament: A fun-filled activity matching up your skills with other students and staff. Test your basketball IQ playing half-court games. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Starting Nov. 27 and ending on Nov. 30. From 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m. in the gymnasium. Registration deadline: Thursday, Nov. 23, eight teams maximum

Futsal tournament: Futsal is played between two teams of five players each with one goalkeeper. Unlimited substitutions are permitted. Games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16 from 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m. in the gymnasium. Registration deadline: Thursday, Nov. 9, eight teams maximum.