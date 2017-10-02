October 2, 2017

If you have been paying attention around campus for the last few weeks, you will know that Nest Fest happened last Friday night. The event ran for 12 hours and finished on a high note with an incredible performance from Tim Hicks. Whether you like motocross, comedy or live music, there was something for everyone.

When I arrived at Nest Fest I could tell exactly what kind of day it was going to be. The energy was high as the sound checks rang from the stage speakers. A group of students had set up on the grass close to the stage with lawn chairs and inflatable loungers. The beer gardens were alive as students and friends enjoyed drinks while waiting for their turn on the inflatable games.

Before I was able to exchange my first drink ticket I was taken aback by a high flying Monster Energy FMX rider soaring through the air. I knew that the riders were going to be doing demonstrations during the day but I was not prepared for the level of showmanship they were producing. Giant ramps and jumps lined the south-east part of the CAT quad where the riders were showing off their moves. Between the riders and the free energy drinks, Monster had a huge part in making Nest Fest a success.

The music for the day was an exciting lineup. With The Be Easy’s set to play first, followed by The Boom Booms, Royal Tusk and Tim Hicks, I was able to talk to a few of the members of the Edmonton based Royal Tusk about their music. I asked the band what the band has changed since their first album, Mountain, was released.

“A lot of personnel changes, ” said Sandy Mackinnon, the band’s bassist. “We have actually solidified a lineup now that is Royal Tusk and with that the sound has changed.” Sandy and the drummer Calen Stuckel told me the band was in the final stages of writing a new album, and should be releasing a new single by the end of the year.

All of the performances throughout the day were incredible. The music sounded great, and our special guest emcees were a personal favourite. John Dunsworth and Patrick Roach, better known as Mr. Lahey and Randy from the Canadian comedy show The Trailer Park Boys put on a charismatic and hilarious show. Keeping the crowds entertained between acts, and even putting on a few of their own.

Headliner Tim Hicks was the highlight of the night for many. The ones that stayed all day were rewarded with an unforgettable performance from the Ontario-born country star. High energy country music mixed with an audience interaction-heavy show made the cold September night a little warmer. The cherry on top was when Tim pulled the NAIT Ook on stage and took a selfie with him and the audience.

With hundreds of students and friends showing up to have a good time, Nest Fest was a qualified success. The only real drawback from an event as fun as this is the knowledge that we will have to wait another year to see it again.

– Seth Hennig

– Photo by Tim Potter