February 11, 2018

The playlist for the romantics at heart – feel free to steal for your next love-filled mixtape for that special someone.

• In Your Eyes – Peter Gabriel – No love-song playlist is complete without the John Cusack, Say Anything boom box ballad.

• I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

• I Wanna Know What Love Is – Foreigner

• My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

• Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen

• True Love Waits – Radiohead

• Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve

• Wonderwall – Oasis

• Is This Love? – Whitesnake

• Can You Feel The Love Tonight? – Elton John

• Everlong – Foo Fighters

• Sleepwalking – Modest Mouse

• Such Great Heights – The Postal Service

• Fix You – Coldplay

• Just Like Heaven – The Cure

• Crazy In Love – Beyonce ft. Jay-Z

• Love Story – Taylor Swift

• Do For Love – Tupac

• How To Love – Lil Wayne

• If You Can’t Say Love – The Visionaries

Sex scenes in movies are always scored with the perfect music, and it completes the scene. Unfortunately, in real life, Beyonce isn’t always there to serenade you, so maybe give this soundtrack to sex a try instead.

• Like A Virgin – Madonna

• Pony – Ginuwine

• S & M – Rihanna

• Careless Whisper – Wham!

• Cold Sweat – TINASHE

• Hotter than Hell – Dua Lipa

• Set The Mood Right – Justin Timberlake

• Bump N’ Grind – R.Kelly

• Sex – Cheat Codes

-Nikita Eleniak