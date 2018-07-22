July 21, 2018

1. Cricket Grilled Cheese from Tin Lizzy’s Concessions

Who knew crickets weren’t just for vile creatures like snakes, rats, and your ex? The Nugget was the first to try these sandwiches with crickets cooked right inside. “Really mushy, but doesn’t taste like much,” said The Nest’s supervisor Paige Livermore. Check out Paige’s first bite HERE.

2. Wobbly Water Balls

If you’re not sold on the name alone, I don’t know what more we can do for you. This attraction features human-sized hamster balls that’ll make you feel like Jesus walking on water…but not for long. Watch our Senior Editor, Jory Proft, try it out HERE.

3. Skyscraper Ride by Zero Gravity Thrill Amusement Park

If you’re a thrill-seeker who’s willing to test the integrity of your bowels after trying the Cricket Grilled Cheese, this ride is for you. Unlike most rides, as soon as you settle in the ride just gets scarier. Test it for yourself.

4. Charcoal Ice Cream from Harrison Swift Concessions Inc.

This treat tastes a lot better than it sounds. It will remind you more of using your charcoal toothpaste than getting your stomach pumped at that grade 11 bush party. The fog makes it feel like you’re at a Loverboy concert circa 1984, but you won’t have to witness your dad cruising for babes.

5. Goat Yoga

Stay tuned for our review of this one. We haven’t yet had the chance to try our Downward Goat with some furry friends. You’ll have to pay the troll’s toll of $13 to get into this attraction (you know, like from that fairy tale about the goats and the bridge?). Goat Yoga is at 6 every evening.

Senior Editor, Jory Proft