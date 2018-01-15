Cuts For Success A Week Away

January 15, 2018

On Jan. 22, the Campus Activity Board is hosting their second annual Cuts for Success event. Student hairdressers from Est-Elle Academy will be giving students free haircuts from 9am-4pm in the CAT Building to help students prepare for the upcoming career fair.

“[Cuts for Success] was originally started as a way to help students prepare for the career fair,” said Harley Russell, an accounting student in her second year as an event coordinator with the Campus Activity Board. “It’s always hard for students to afford a haircut, so we partnered up with Est-Elle academy. They get their students to come and they can add it to their portfolio and we offer free haircuts.”

Though last year was the first for the event, it was extremely successful.

“Last year we had to turn away so many students… but this year we’ve doubled the amount of hairdressers,” Russell said. “So we’re hoping to be able to cut over 200 students.”

Students are encouraged to book an appointment online at naitsa.ca to ensure availability. In addition, when students reserve online, they will automatically be entered into a draw to win a basket filled with items to help them prepare for an interview.

In addition, the CAB will be hosting a booth this week with tips on finding a job, dressing for an interview, preparing for an interview as well as lots of giveaways. Students can find the CAB booth in the CAT building throughout the week of Jan. 15.

-Shawna Bannerman, Assistant Editor