January 4, 2018

NAIT has three weeks off for winter break and we decided to give a rundown of our favourite games of 2017, what we are playing, and what we look forward to in the new year. Hopefully we can help you pass the time with these recommendations.

Tre Lopushinky – Sports Editor

Game of 2017: NFL Madden 18. The story mode is not the greatest but it’s cool to go through Longshot, a campaign of a failed college player who wants to make the NFL. Ultimate team mode is also a bunch of fun, where you have card packs where you get randomized players to create your own personalized team and challenge players online.

Playing over the winter break: South Park: The Fractured but Whole. I’m excited for the new battle system with its tactical positioning and, of course, the powerful fart attacks.

Looking forward to: Skull and Bones. Set to release in fall 2018, it’s an open world pirate game. After the fun I had with Black Flag, I can’t wait to be a pirate again.

Isaac Dymock

Game of 2017: Divinity Original Sin 2. For its excellent and immersive campaign that weaves its story as you play and make decisions, changing the world as you play. As well as a streamlined and well built RPG and combat systems. The intense story lines make you feel for the characters.

Playing over the winter break: Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion. Realtime strategy with space colonization. Civilization 5: Conquer and conquest from the beginning of man. Disgaea 2: Role playing game where you defeat an overlord and must break a curse. Tales of Maj’Eyal: Turn-based combat and advanced character building. Explore a vast and expansive world.

Looking forward to: Endless Space 2 and Star Citizen. Both bring different aspects to expansive exploration of enormous galaxies.

Steven Smith, Co-Entertainment Editor

Game of 2017: Cuphead. While not a fan of the genre of bullet-hell games, Cuphead wins on its wonderful charm and ability to be hilariously difficult.

Playing Over the Break: Hearts of Iron 4. Chose a country in WWII and bend history into an alternate reality. Crusader Kings 2. Create and expand an empire from Portugal to Bangladesh in the tenth century. Tyranny. Like Baldurs Gate, but being an asshole conqueror is mandatory.

Looking Forward to: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Give me more Battletech every day of the week. House Davion for life.

Alan Holmes, Co-Entertainment Editor

Game of 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For its exploration and immersive space. Story and character elements take a backseat; a price to be paid for the boundless freedom. You can lose yourself for countless hours, an incredible feat on Nintendo’s part and overall a breathtaking experience.

Playing over the break: Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. First person horror that redefined the franchise. Metroid: Samus Returns. The upgraded and sleeker version of Metroid II: Return of Samus. Super Mario Odyssey Mario teams up with a magical hat to save Peach in this fresh and fantastic game.

Looking forward to: Metroid Prime 4 and Resident Evil 2 (Remake)

Truuman Tu

Game of 2017: Persona 5. A compelling narrative of rebellion and thievery, combined with not only an enjoyable difficulty curve, but also slick battle mechanics. The presentation is also spectacular, with incredibly vibrant visuals, and incredible music.

Playing over the break: Fire Emblem Heroes. Play with fan favourites in this tactical roleplaying game that is constantly being updated.

Looking forward to: Dragonball FighterZ. Animations and attacks are lifted from the anime with it’s combat being done by Arc Systems, the people behind Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Persona 4 Arena. I’m fairly sure they’re going to do this one justice.