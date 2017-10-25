October 25, 2017

It’s that dreaded time of year again: flu season.

The influenza vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness and is recommended each year for everyone over the age of six months. Last year, more than 1.1 million doses of the flu vaccine were administered across Alberta. However, that only represents about 28 per cent of the population.

NAIT Health Services, in partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart Kingsway, is pleased to offer free flu clinics again this year to staff, students and the public at all three campuses.

There is no pre-registration required. Bring your Alberta Health Care Card, wear short sleeves and drop in to the following clinics:

Tuesday Oct. 24; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Centre of Applied Technology (CAT) Room 202

Monday Oct. 30; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Main Campus, North Lobby

Tuesday Oct. 31; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Main Campus, North Lobby

Wednesday Nov. 15; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Patricia Campus Room P-129

Thursday Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Souch Campus Room Z-100

Students from out-of-province will be given directions to an Alberta Health Services Clinic. Must provide their current NAIT student identification and their provincial health care card.

Please note that children under the age of nine must be immunized at an Alberta Health Services clinic. http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/ influ/

For any further questions, please visit the Health Service Clinic (Room O-119)in the South Lobby.