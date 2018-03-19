March 19, 2018

The Whyte Avenue area welcomes a new player to the restaurant scene with the Holy Roller. This cafe-restaurant-bar mashup is under the same ownership as the neighbouring Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, El Cortez and the South- ern table and bar, Have Mercy Tavern.

Michael Maxxis is one of the founders of the hospitality group owning the three joints, Merchant Hospitality, and he has quite a resume following him. He is a director and producer and has worked with bands like Sum 41, City and Colour, Elle King and more, which leads to secret shows held at his venues. Most notably, a recent mini patio concert at El Cortez featured Hollerado.

The Holy Roller is Merchant Hospitality’s latest venture and they’ve knocked it out of the park. The restaurant is divided into two main sections; a cafe with cosy chairs, a coffee bar, then a restaurant and bar with sit-down service. The cafe serves a variety of wraps and sandwiches, as well as desserts like cheesecake and a strawberry cinnamon roll and, of course, a variety of coffee – presented in a glass as opposed to the traditional mug. The baristas are also very friendly and helpful and the price is manageable for a student budget.

The restaurant provides a more “dinner-style” atmosphere, with colourful murals on the walls. Their menu offers unique and delicious options, like a fig and melted brie appetizer which mixes the melted cheese with popcorn for a crunch (it sounds strange but actually is surprisingly good!). The steak board is phenomenal and the blue crab risotto receives rave reviews.

Their pizza, as assumed by the name, offers a delectable variety – from classic pizzas to more “out-there” choices like a turkey avocado club pizza. They are all made with the restaurant’s signature Detroit-style crust. They have a great selection on their wine menu, so you can be sure to find the perfect wine to pair with that brie popcorn, and craft beer, as well as the cocktails that can be expected from any alcohol-serving establishment.

The restaurant is definitely a bit more pricey, but the atmosphere makes it a great date spot.

Overall, the Holy Roller provides a variety of dishes to satisfy all customers, and an atmosphere that cannot be found at another establishment. The Merchant Hospitality group dabbles in so many different kinds of restaurants and food and knocks it out of the park time and time again.

– Nikita Eleniak