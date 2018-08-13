Local Boxer Featured in Upcoming Documentary

August 13, 2018

When you think of a professional boxer, a young, Métis mother of two teenagers might not be what comes to mind.

Sheena T. Kaine was raised in Fishing Lake, Alberta, a Métis settlement near Elk Point. Growing up, she was surrounded by sports; playing hockey, and watching boxing with her dad and brothers.

Despite her early interest in boxing, Kaine was not involved in the sport until she was 16.

“Hanging around Powwows I didn’t always belong, so I was fighting there lots….Instead of getting assault charges, [I thought] why not try it [boxing],” Kaine laughed.

After years of amateur fighting, she decided to try and go pro after encouragement from coaches. Kaine is now a professional boxer in the women’s lightweight division with a 5-1 record. She works a full-time job in concrete, and acts as a stunt-double in films — all while being a mother of a 17 and a 13 year old.

The athlete’s inspiring story is what led to her inclusion in an upcoming documentary, HERoic.

The web series focuses on four female athletes that train in Alberta; the only Indian female speed skater, nationally-ranked twin rock climbers, a Paralympic Sitting Volleyball player, as well as Kaine. Nicole Murphy, a NAIT-alumni and the current Media Operations Manager of The Nugget created and directed this project.

Murphy and Kaine practice their stance on CITY NEWS Edmonton.

Sheena T. Kaine hopes female Indigenous athletes will receive more recognition through her involvement in the series.

“I don’t think they [Indigenous women] are represented in the media,” said Kaine.

She also hopes it will “motivate, give hope to, and inspire” women who watch the documentary.

“I hope it’s an eye-opener for them. For the people who think women can’t do it [be successful in sports]. And for females who are hesitant or nervous to try not only boxing, but other sports as well,” said Kaine.

Nicole Murphy grew up with little interest in sports, but her lack of knowledge and experience in this realm is what drew her to these stories.

“Hating gym class growing up, and learning that a high rate of girls drop out of sports in junior high, made me think that these stories are important,” said Murphy. “However I just want the audience to forget it is about female athletes and just be entertained by these kickass athletes.”

“I always wanna tell stories that aren’t as well-known, so I did gravitate to female athletes. However, what matters is that people are as entertained as they would be with any documentary,” said Murphy.

Kaine and Murphy will be at the HERoic premiere on August 22, 2018 at the REC Room South at 6pm to share these stories for the time publicly.

To meet them and get tickets click here.

Senior Editor, Jory Proft