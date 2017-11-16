Morning Joe?

November 16, 2017

We could all use a pick-me-up sometimes. As we head into the holiday season, it’s understandable if the stress of the ongoing semester is starting to grind you down. NAIT’s on-campus radio station – NR92.com has you covered with Naughty and Nice. They know you’re a nice person, and they want to help you stay that way by warming your soul; during the last week of November (Nov. 27 through Dec. 1), they’ll be giving away free coffee from 8 – 9 a.m. every morning. The only thing you have to do is show up ready for the good stuff.

However, light and shadow are two sides of the same coin. Where you may need the coffee to be a bit nicer in the morning, you may need something else for when you’re feeling a bit naughtier at night. You’re in luck; when you show up for your free coffee, you can enter your name into a drop box for the chance to win a drinkable advent calendar.

Simultaneously, during that hour, a special blend of chill, acoustic-style music will be played over the airwaves to make your morning complete. The Coffee House Hour will be played on NR92.com, easily accessed through the NR92. com Facebook page.

To find out where you can find NR92’s free coffee stand, simply visit them on Facebook at NR92.com. Information on the free coffee’s whereabouts will be updated regularly.

During that week (Nov. 27 through Dec. 1) you’ll also find an image of a devil enjoying his morning cup of Joe, pinned to the top of the NR92. com Facebook page. By simply liking or commenting on this image, you’ll be entered for a second chance to win the grand prize. NR92.com: bringing you all the cheer, no matter what list Santa has you on.

– Alan Holmes