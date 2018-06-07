by Student Editor / 0 Comments / 24 View / June 3, 2018

While summer may not officially start until June 21, the weather (and mosquitos) beg to differ. In honour of campfires, sunburns, patios and bug bites to come, this playlist brings a mix of songs about sun, warm weather and beaches – to start Summer 2018 off right.

Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun The Breeders – Cannonball The Ramones – Rockaway Beach The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon Friendly Fires – Jump in the Pool Kid Rock – All Summer Long Wavves – King of the Beach Coasts – Oceans Young Rising Sons – King of the World The Ataris – Boys of Summer Weezer – Feels Like Summer The Hold Steady – Constructive Summer Vampire Weekend – Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa Len – Steal My Sunshine Blondie – In the Sun

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!

– Nikita Eleniak