Summer Mixtape #1 – Sunny Days

June 3, 2018

While summer may not officially start until June 21, the weather (and mosquitos) beg to differ. In honour of campfires, sunburns, patios and bug bites to come, this playlist brings a mix of songs about sun, warm weather and beaches – to start Summer 2018 off right.

 

  1. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
  2. The Breeders – Cannonball
  3. The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
  4. The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
  5. Friendly Fires – Jump in the Pool
  6. Kid Rock – All Summer Long
  7. Wavves – King of the Beach
  8. Coasts – Oceans
  9. Young Rising Sons – King of the World
  10. The Ataris – Boys of Summer
  11. Weezer – Feels Like Summer
  12. The Hold Steady – Constructive Summer
  13. Vampire Weekend – Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
  14. Len – Steal My Sunshine
  15. Blondie – In the Sun

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!

– Nikita Eleniak