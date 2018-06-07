While summer may not officially start until June 21, the weather (and mosquitos) beg to differ. In honour of campfires, sunburns, patios and bug bites to come, this playlist brings a mix of songs about sun, warm weather and beaches – to start Summer 2018 off right.
- Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
- The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
- Friendly Fires – Jump in the Pool
- Kid Rock – All Summer Long
- Wavves – King of the Beach
- Coasts – Oceans
- Young Rising Sons – King of the World
- The Ataris – Boys of Summer
- Weezer – Feels Like Summer
- The Hold Steady – Constructive Summer
- Vampire Weekend – Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
- Len – Steal My Sunshine
- Blondie – In the Sun
Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!
– Nikita Eleniak