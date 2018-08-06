BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #10 – Just Go Away

August 6, 2018

Sometimes when you really want someone to just leave you alone, it can be hard to express through words. Maybe you don’t want to be too harsh, or maybe you just don’t want to comfort them after telling them to get lost. Thankfully, music is here to soften (or possibly harden) the blow. This playlist is for all of you needing to rid yourself of that not-so-special someone.

 

  1. Dreams – Fleetwood Mac
  2. Easy – Commodores
  3. Our Song – Radiator Hospital
  4. Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis
  5. You’re So Vain – Carly Simon
  6. I Don’t Really Love You Anymore – The Magnetic Fields
  7. Just Go Away – Blondie
  8. Age Of Consent – New Order
  9. Anyone’s Ghost – The National
  10. Don’t Stand So Close To Me – The Police
  11. Alone – The Cry
  12. Secret Surprise – Joanna Gruesome
  13. I Don’t Want Love – The Antlers
  14. Wild Heart – Katie Ellen
  15. Both Sides Now – Judy Collins

– Emily Keller

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!