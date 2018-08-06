Summer Mixtape #10 – Just Go Away

August 6, 2018

Sometimes when you really want someone to just leave you alone, it can be hard to express through words. Maybe you don’t want to be too harsh, or maybe you just don’t want to comfort them after telling them to get lost. Thankfully, music is here to soften (or possibly harden) the blow. This playlist is for all of you needing to rid yourself of that not-so-special someone.

Dreams – Fleetwood Mac Easy – Commodores Our Song – Radiator Hospital Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis You’re So Vain – Carly Simon I Don’t Really Love You Anymore – The Magnetic Fields Just Go Away – Blondie Age Of Consent – New Order Anyone’s Ghost – The National Don’t Stand So Close To Me – The Police Alone – The Cry Secret Surprise – Joanna Gruesome I Don’t Want Love – The Antlers Wild Heart – Katie Ellen Both Sides Now – Judy Collins

– Emily Keller

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!