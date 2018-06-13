June 10, 2018

There is nothing like a good romantic coming of age movie; the passionate love, the relatability… the occasional heartbreak. This playlist is for all those who want to feel like they’re in a sentimental indie movie, without having to shed a single tear – or pay for popcorn.

Anonymous – Dan Bodan Depreston – Courtney Barnett There Goes The Sun – Fat History Month Sad 2 – Frankie Cosmos Separate Bedrooms – Joanna Gruesome Ali: Fear Eats the Soul – My Dad Into The Garden – Parquet Courts Family Plot – Spook Houses Where Do You Run To – Vivian Girls Good Feeling – Violent Femmes Linger – The Cranberries A New England – Billy Bragg Pure – Adventures Last Minute – Hooray For Earth Staying with Me All Night – Jamie Isaac

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!