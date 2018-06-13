There is nothing like a good romantic coming of age movie; the passionate love, the relatability… the occasional heartbreak. This playlist is for all those who want to feel like they’re in a sentimental indie movie, without having to shed a single tear – or pay for popcorn.
- Anonymous – Dan Bodan
- Depreston – Courtney Barnett
- There Goes The Sun – Fat History Month
- Sad 2 – Frankie Cosmos
- Separate Bedrooms – Joanna Gruesome
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul – My Dad
- Into The Garden – Parquet Courts
- Family Plot – Spook Houses
- Where Do You Run To – Vivian Girls
- Good Feeling – Violent Femmes
- Linger – The Cranberries
- A New England – Billy Bragg
- Pure – Adventures
- Last Minute – Hooray For Earth
- Staying with Me All Night – Jamie Isaac
Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!