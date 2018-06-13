BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #2 – Suburban Love Affair

June 10, 2018

There is nothing like a good romantic coming of age movie; the passionate love, the relatability… the occasional heartbreak. This playlist is for all those who want to feel like they’re in a sentimental indie movie, without having to shed a single tear – or pay for popcorn.

 

  1. Anonymous – Dan Bodan
  2. Depreston – Courtney Barnett
  3. There Goes The Sun – Fat History Month
  4. Sad 2 – Frankie Cosmos
  5. Separate Bedrooms – Joanna Gruesome
  6. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul – My Dad
  7. Into The Garden – Parquet Courts
  8. Family Plot – Spook Houses
  9. Where Do You Run To – Vivian Girls
  10. Good Feeling – Violent Femmes
  11. Linger – The Cranberries
  12. A New England – Billy Bragg
  13. Pure – Adventures
  14. Last Minute – Hooray For Earth
  15. Staying with Me All Night – Jamie Isaac

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!