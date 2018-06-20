When it’s dark and drizzly outside, it’s the perfect time to stare out the window, and pretend you’re in a music video. Whether you’re 12 and sitting in your parents car, or an adult and staring out your bedroom window. This playlist is a collection of songs to envision your perfect tragedy to… or just listen to and watch the rain.
- The Doors – Riders on the Storm
- Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
- X Ambassadors – Unsteady
- U2 – With or Without You
- Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
- Nik Ammar – Glass Walls
- Walking On Cars – Speeding Cars
- Frightened Rabbit – I Wish I Was Sober
- Margaret Glapsy – You’re Smiling (But I Don’t Believe You)
- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
- The National – Pink Rabbits
- Sir Sly – Where I’m Going
- The Cure – Pictures of You
- Theory of a Deadman – Hallelujah
- M83 – Wait
