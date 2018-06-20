June 17, 2018

When it’s dark and drizzly outside, it’s the perfect time to stare out the window, and pretend you’re in a music video. Whether you’re 12 and sitting in your parents car, or an adult and staring out your bedroom window. This playlist is a collection of songs to envision your perfect tragedy to… or just listen to and watch the rain.

The Doors – Riders on the Storm Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees X Ambassadors – Unsteady U2 – With or Without You Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here Nik Ammar – Glass Walls Walking On Cars – Speeding Cars Frightened Rabbit – I Wish I Was Sober Margaret Glapsy – You’re Smiling (But I Don’t Believe You) Father John Misty – Pure Comedy The National – Pink Rabbits Sir Sly – Where I’m Going The Cure – Pictures of You Theory of a Deadman – Hallelujah M83 – Wait

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!