Summer Mixtape #3 – Rainy Days

June 17, 2018

When it’s dark and drizzly outside, it’s the perfect time to stare out the window, and pretend you’re in a music video. Whether you’re 12 and sitting in your parents car, or an adult and staring out your bedroom window. This playlist is a collection of songs to envision your perfect tragedy to… or just listen to and watch the rain.

 

  1. The Doors – Riders on the Storm
  2. Radiohead – Fake Plastic Trees
  3. X Ambassadors – Unsteady
  4. U2 – With or Without You
  5. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
  6. Nik Ammar – Glass Walls
  7. Walking On Cars – Speeding Cars
  8. Frightened Rabbit – I Wish I Was Sober
  9. Margaret Glapsy – You’re Smiling (But I Don’t Believe You)
  10. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
  11. The National – Pink Rabbits
  12. Sir Sly – Where I’m Going
  13. The Cure – Pictures of You
  14. Theory of a Deadman – Hallelujah
  15. M83 – Wait

