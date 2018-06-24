Summer Mixtape # 4 – Story Songs

June 24, 2018

Almost all songs tell a story; through the soundscapes created or the emotional lyrics… but not all songs sound like an actual short story put to music. This playlist is an ode to the classic country and folk songs of the 60’s and 70’s that really told a story – real or fictional.

Jolene – Dolly Parton Dark Lady – Cher Ode to Billie Joe – Bobbie Gentry The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia – Vicki Lawrence Coal Miner’s Daughter – Loretta Lynn Tight Fittin’ Jeans – Conway Twitty Convoy – C.W. McCall Wichita Lineman – Glen Campbell Delta Dawn – Helen Reddy Walkin’ After Midnight – Patsy Cline The Gambler – Kenny Rogers Harper Valley P.T.A. – Jeannie C. Riley Cats In The Cradle – Harry Chapin Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’ – Charley Pride Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson

– Emily Keller

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!