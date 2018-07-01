BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #5 – Canadian Artists

July 1, 2018

In honour of Canada’s 151st birthday – this week’s Summer Mixtape is comprised entirely of Canadian artists and showcases the talents that make Canada proud.

 

  1. Billy Talent – Red Flag
  2. Bif Naked – Let Down
  3. Royal Tusk – Smoke Rings
  4. Hotel Mira – Baby
  5. Silverstein – Red Light Pledge
  6. Hot Hot Heat – Harmonicas & Tambourines
  7. Hollerado – Juliette
  8. Teagan and Sara – Walking with a Ghost
  9. Broken Social Scene – Anthems For a 17 Year Old Girl
  10. The Tragically Hip – Little Bones
  11. Desperado Pilots – Bon Voyage
  12. Fear the Mammoth – Hungry
  13. Alvvays – Plimsoll Punks
  14. Our Lady Peace – Story About a Girl
  15. Braids – Miniskirt

– Nikita Eleniak

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!