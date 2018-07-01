Summer Mixtape #5 – Canadian Artists

In honour of Canada’s 151st birthday – this week’s Summer Mixtape is comprised entirely of Canadian artists and showcases the talents that make Canada proud.
- Billy Talent – Red Flag
- Bif Naked – Let Down
- Royal Tusk – Smoke Rings
- Hotel Mira – Baby
- Silverstein – Red Light Pledge
- Hot Hot Heat – Harmonicas & Tambourines
- Hollerado – Juliette
- Teagan and Sara – Walking with a Ghost
- Broken Social Scene – Anthems For a 17 Year Old Girl
- The Tragically Hip – Little Bones
- Desperado Pilots – Bon Voyage
- Fear the Mammoth – Hungry
- Alvvays – Plimsoll Punks
- Our Lady Peace – Story About a Girl
- Braids – Miniskirt
– Nikita Eleniak
