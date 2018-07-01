Summer Mixtape #5 – Canadian Artists

July 1, 2018

In honour of Canada’s 151st birthday – this week’s Summer Mixtape is comprised entirely of Canadian artists and showcases the talents that make Canada proud.

Billy Talent – Red Flag Bif Naked – Let Down Royal Tusk – Smoke Rings Hotel Mira – Baby Silverstein – Red Light Pledge Hot Hot Heat – Harmonicas & Tambourines Hollerado – Juliette Teagan and Sara – Walking with a Ghost Broken Social Scene – Anthems For a 17 Year Old Girl The Tragically Hip – Little Bones Desperado Pilots – Bon Voyage Fear the Mammoth – Hungry Alvvays – Plimsoll Punks Our Lady Peace – Story About a Girl Braids – Miniskirt

– Nikita Eleniak

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!