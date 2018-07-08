BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #6 – Lesser-loved songs by well-known artists

July 8, 2018

There are a lot of different music genres out there, and in these genres there are some bands and artists that almost everybody knows, whether it be from a “one-hit wonder” or decades of chart-topping hits. But, there are also many songs these artists have put out that have not gotten the love they deserve. This playlist showcases songs by popular artists that have undeservedly flown under the radar.

 

  1. Fool To Cry – The Rolling Stones
  2. The Sun Always Shines On T.V. – a-ha
  3. Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
  4. Breaking Us In Two – Joe Jackson
  5. One Day – Björk
  6. Fade Away And Radiate – Blondie
  7. Nova Heart – Spoons
  8. Streets Of Fire – Bruce Springsteen
  9. Shadrach – Beastie Boys
  10. Some Weird Sin – Iggy Pop
  11. Cough Syrup – Butthole Surfers
  12. Defriended – Beck
  13. Prove My Love – Violent Femmes
  14. Naomi – Neutral Milk Hotel
  15. The Bad In Each Other – Feist

– Emily Keller

