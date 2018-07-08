Summer Mixtape #6 – Lesser-loved songs by well-known artists

There are a lot of different music genres out there, and in these genres there are some bands and artists that almost everybody knows, whether it be from a “one-hit wonder” or decades of chart-topping hits. But, there are also many songs these artists have put out that have not gotten the love they deserve. This playlist showcases songs by popular artists that have undeservedly flown under the radar.
- Fool To Cry – The Rolling Stones
- The Sun Always Shines On T.V. – a-ha
- Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
- Breaking Us In Two – Joe Jackson
- One Day – Björk
- Fade Away And Radiate – Blondie
- Nova Heart – Spoons
- Streets Of Fire – Bruce Springsteen
- Shadrach – Beastie Boys
- Some Weird Sin – Iggy Pop
- Cough Syrup – Butthole Surfers
- Defriended – Beck
- Prove My Love – Violent Femmes
- Naomi – Neutral Milk Hotel
- The Bad In Each Other – Feist
– Emily Keller
Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!