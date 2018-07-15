Summer Mixtape #7 – Sad Emo Throwbacks

July 15, 2018

It’s 2006. You’ve just gotten home; hair freshly dyed, eyeliner just reapplied; and popped open your hand-drawn mix CD, and put it in the CD player. Sit back, let your hair fall to cover your eyes, and brood over these “sad, emo throwbacks”.

Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance Misery Business – Paramore Bring Me To Life – Evanescence The Bird and The Worm – The Used Animal I Have Become – Three Days Grace Face Down – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows – Brand New Last Resort – Papa Roach I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan Girl’s Not Grey – AFI In The End – Lincoln Park Flavor of the Weak – American Hi-Fi Jumper – Third Eye Blind Hero – Family of the Year Sugar, We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy

– Nikita Eleniak

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!