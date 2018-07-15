Summer Mixtape #7 – Sad Emo Throwbacks

It’s 2006. You’ve just gotten home; hair freshly dyed, eyeliner just reapplied; and popped open your hand-drawn mix CD, and put it in the CD player. Sit back, let your hair fall to cover your eyes, and brood over these “sad, emo throwbacks”.
- Welcome to the Black Parade – My Chemical Romance
- Misery Business – Paramore
- Bring Me To Life – Evanescence
- The Bird and The Worm – The Used
- Animal I Have Become – Three Days Grace
- Face Down – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows – Brand New
- Last Resort – Papa Roach
- I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan
- Girl’s Not Grey – AFI
- In The End – Lincoln Park
- Flavor of the Weak – American Hi-Fi
- Jumper – Third Eye Blind
- Hero – Family of the Year
- Sugar, We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy
– Nikita Eleniak
