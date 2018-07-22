Summer Mixtape #8 – Tween-age Summer Bops

July 22, 2018

Summer creates some serious nostalgia for those days when you were carefree and only had to worry about making it home before the streetlights shut down. This playlist is for those who want to relive those memories of supervised pool parties, PG-13 movie trips, and waiting at the mall for your parents to pick you up.

Potential Breakup Song – Aly & AJ Leavin’ – Jesse McCartney Summer Girl – Stereos 7 Things – Miley Cyrus Crush – David Archuleta Love Story – Taylor Swift Tattoo – Jordin Sparks Love Song – Sara Bareilles Big Girls Don’t Cry – Fergie My Life Would Suck Without You – Kelly Clarkson Drops of Jupiter – Train After Tonight – Justin Nozuka Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars Fire Burning – Sean Kingston Burnin’ Up – Jonas Brothers

– Emily Keller

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!