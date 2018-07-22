BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #8 – Tween-age Summer Bops

July 22, 2018

Summer creates some serious nostalgia for those days when you were carefree and only had to worry about making it home before the streetlights shut down. This playlist is for those who want to relive those memories of supervised pool parties, PG-13 movie trips, and waiting at the mall for your parents to pick you up.

 

  1. Potential Breakup Song – Aly & AJ
  2. Leavin’ – Jesse McCartney
  3. Summer Girl – Stereos
  4. 7 Things – Miley Cyrus
  5. Crush – David Archuleta
  6. Love Story – Taylor Swift
  7. Tattoo – Jordin Sparks
  8. Love Song – Sara Bareilles
  9. Big Girls Don’t Cry – Fergie
  10. My Life Would Suck Without You – Kelly Clarkson
  11. Drops of Jupiter – Train
  12. After Tonight – Justin Nozuka
  13. Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars
  14. Fire Burning – Sean Kingston
  15. Burnin’ Up – Jonas Brothers

– Emily Keller

Stay tuned for a new Summer Mixtape every week!