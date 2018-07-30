July 29, 2018

An indie rock playlist really needs no introduction, so we’ll make it short and sweet. From lighter, acoustic guitar pieces, to harder songs that fall more along the lines of rock, this playlist has it all.

Courtney Barnett – How to Boil an Egg Nik Ammar – Glass Walls James Bay – Best Fake Smile Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945 The Kooks – Seaside Broken Social Scene – Stars and Sons The Kills – Cheap and Cheerful The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You Crumb – Plants Pinegrove – Old Friends Public Access TV – Lost in the Game Snail Mail – Pristine Wolf Parade – Valley Boy Miracle Fortress – Hold Your Secrets to Your Heart The Flashing Lights – Friends You Learn to Hate

– Nikita Eleniak

