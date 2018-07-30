BREAKING NEWS

Summer Mixtape #9 – Indie Jams

July 29, 2018

An indie rock playlist really needs no introduction, so we’ll make it short and sweet. From lighter, acoustic guitar pieces, to harder songs that fall more along the lines of rock, this playlist has it all.

 

  1. Courtney Barnett – How to Boil an Egg
  2. Nik Ammar – Glass Walls
  3. James Bay – Best Fake Smile
  4. Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945
  5. The Kooks – Seaside
  6. Broken Social Scene – Stars and Sons
  7. The Kills – Cheap and Cheerful
  8. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  9. Crumb – Plants
  10. Pinegrove – Old Friends
  11. Public Access TV – Lost in the Game
  12. Snail Mail – Pristine
  13. Wolf Parade – Valley Boy
  14. Miracle Fortress – Hold Your Secrets to Your Heart
  15. The Flashing Lights – Friends You Learn to Hate

– Nikita Eleniak

Stay tuned for a new summer mixtape every week!