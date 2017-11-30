November 30, 2017

As the Christmas season approaches, television sets are turned to the fireplace channel, and the crackling flames’ volume is turned up. Gone are the days of venturing into the woods to chop down a fir tree with bare hands and now artificial trees have sprung up in their place.

Thanks is now given by snapchatting photos of food, rather than saying grace. Where is the traditional Christmas of awkward questions at family gatherings, long church services and cleaning up an endless stream of pine needles. The angel on the tree has now been replaced by ornaments of avocado toast (available from Sur La Table for $17). Millennials have ruined Christmas. They have changed it to an inclusive holiday for everyone to celebrate,

no matter their faith.

Millennials are constantly harped on in the news – but is it really as awful as it’s made out to be? While it is true that things have changed, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Christmas is still a time for family and friends to be together, they just do it in their own way. After all, isn’t the spirit of Christmas really about being with those you love? It’s more important to spend time with them than it is to spend hours in the kitchen making the perfect meal or to have a real tree. The spirit, the love, is still there and that’s all that really matters.

So, this Christmas, don’t worry too much about having everything perfect and just the way your parents had it. Because every tradition started somewhere

and creating new ones isn’t always a bad thing. You can go out and make snow angels and drink mugs of hot chocolate, but also still have Mariah Carey, Boney M or Michael Bublé serenade you with their Christmas tunes and take selfies with your friends in ugly sweaters. The most important thing this holiday season is that you are spending time with people you love.

– Nikita Eleniak